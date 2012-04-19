BRIEF-Saudi's Tawauniya appoints Abdul Aziz Bin Hasan al Bouq as CEO
* Appoints Abdul Aziz Bin Hasan al Bouq as CEO, effective April 21, 2017
ISTANBUL, April 19 Kuwait's Burgan Bank , having bought 70 percent of Turkey's Eurobank Tekfen earlier this month, has agreed to buy the remaining 29.26 percent from Tekfen Holding, the Turkish group said in a statement to the stock exchange on Thursday.
Tekfen gave no other details.
Earlier this month, Tekfen's Greek partner EFG Eurobank announced that it was selling its Turkish arm to Burgan Bank in a $355 million deal.
Burgan is the commercial banking arm of Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO).
Eurobank Tekfen was put up for sale in July, as EFG Eurobank, Greece's second largest bank, sought to strengthen its capital base.
FRANKFURT, Feb 26 Bonus cuts at German flagship lender Deutsche Bank, announced in January, have so far not led to a mass exodus of employees, one of its board members told a German weekly newspaper.
MUMBAI, Feb 26 U.S. private equity firm Lone Star has joined up with Indian infrastructure financier IL&FS to invest in struggling Indian infrastructure projects, the companies said on Sunday.