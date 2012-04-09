UPDATE 1-Henkel reports strong quarter driven by emerging markets
* Acquisitions a key part of strategy (Adds background, details)
ISTANBUL, April 9 Turkey's Tekfen Holding signed a deal with Eurobank Holding to sell its 29.26 percent stake in banking unit Eurobank Tekfen to Eurobank Holding or a potential buyer to be named by the holding, Tekfen said in a statement on Monday.
Tekfen also said it could sign a partnership deal with the potential buyer of the shares, or sell the stake, in which case it would receive a payment of $189 million. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
* Acquisitions a key part of strategy (Adds background, details)
* Banks take stakes in LME gold contracts through new company
MANILA, Feb 23 The Philippines' environment minister on Thursday said that President Rodrigo Duterte had supported her decision to bar mining in watershed areas at a meeting earlier this week.