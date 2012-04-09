ISTANBUL, April 9 Turkey's Tekfen Holding signed a deal with Eurobank Holding to sell its 29.26 percent stake in banking unit Eurobank Tekfen to Eurobank Holding or a potential buyer to be named by the holding, Tekfen said in a statement on Monday.

Tekfen also said it could sign a partnership deal with the potential buyer of the shares, or sell the stake, in which case it would receive a payment of $189 million. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)