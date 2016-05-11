UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 11 Tekom Technologies :
* Says it to use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$3.8 per share to shareholders for 2015
* Says it to pay cash dividend of T$64,163,000 in total
* Says it to use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$2 for every one share
* Says it to distribute stock dividend of 3,377,000 shares in total
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yLV9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News) ((Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com;)(+86 010 62674724;)(Reuters Messaging:)(Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) )
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.