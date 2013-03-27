ISTANBUL, March 27 Turkey's GSD Holding company, which has interests ranging from financial services to shipping, said on Wednesday it was looking into the possible sale of its Tekstilbank banking unit.

Turkish media have reported in the past that Qatar's Doha Bank could be interested in buying a small Turkish lender, with Tekstilbank seen as a potential target, although neither party has confirmed those reports.

(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)