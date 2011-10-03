* U.S., Europe operators adopt Wi-Fi, femtocells

* Aim to reduce network costs, delay need for 4G

By Leila Abboud and Marie Mawad

PARIS, Sept 30 Telecom operators are getting creative in the search for low-cost ways to keep up with booming data on mobile networks as declining sales mean they can ill afford to invest billions in the major network upgrades European authorities want.

With the advent of smartphones and tablet computers, people increasingly use mobile networks to browse the web, play games and watch video. Traffic is expected to grow roughly 25-fold through 2015, putting an unprecedented strain on mobile networks initially designed to handle voice calls.

To force the industry's hand, European Commission regulators said on Monday that they would study whether to lower the prices big telcos can charge rivals to use their old copper networks as a way to spur faster broadband investments.

The industry fiercely opposes the proposal, saying the ensuing revenue hole would harm their ability to upgrade.

To keep up with growing traffic, firms are using smaller-scale fixes such as off-loading mobile traffic onto fixed networks via Wi-Fi or installing small mobile antennas in homes or offices to put off major upgrades to fourth-generation mobile gear, which can carry heavier traffic loads.

The approach reflects a new pragmatism among operators which were burned a decade ago when they invested heavily in third-generation mobile only to see little customer interest.

They also have to protect cash flows in the face of weak consumer spending so they can pay generous dividends promised to investors who see telcos as utility plays.

"In today's climate, investors scrutinise every dollar operators spend on their networks, so the telcos are increasingly open to any tool that can help them move mobile traffic efficiently and cheaply," said Thomas Wehmeier, analyst at research firm Informa.

This reticence among operators worries European regulators, who fear the continent is falling behind on broadband and mobile infrastructure, potentially denting long-term competitiveness.

OLD TECH, NEW USES

While regulatory debates simmer, operators are seeking ways to squeeze better performance out of networks on the cheap.

Philippe Keryer, head of equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent's network business, says the end-game for operators is to use all kinds of spectrum -- Wi-Fi and mobile -- to carry data.

"We are in the first stages of what will be a new model to make telecom networks more flexible and dynamic," he said.

Many operators are turning to Wi-Fi, a decades-old technology that uses radio signals to transmit and receive data over distances of a few hundred feet.

AT&T adopted an aggressive Wi-Fi strategy several years ago once it became clear that its mobile network in big cities could not handle the vast traffic generated by Apple iPhone users.

It cobbled together a nationwide Wi-Fi network by buying a company called WayPort that owned 20,000 hotspots in the U.S. and signing partnerships with companies like Starbucks, McDonalds and FedEx that offer Wi-Fi to customers.

Then it began to give its smartphone customers free Wi-Fi access as part of their subscriptions, and simplified the sign-on system so it was easy for people to find and use Wi-Fi.

"You hear much less about network problems at AT&T today than you used to, and the Wi-Fi system was a big part of that," said Wehmeier.

In the U.K., Telefonica's U.K. unit O2 is building its own nationwide Wifi network with 14,000 hotspots by 2013 to alleviate pressure on its mobile network, while France Telecom plans to open 7 million hotspots in France before year-end.

Thierry Bonhomme, who heads France Telecom's network investments, said 30-35 percent of traffic on mobile networks would eventually be offloaded to Wi-Fi. "People mostly use their mobiles and tablets at home and at work where Wi-Fi is available, and only a bit on the streets or in the metro."

Other operators like France's SFR are pairing Wi-Fi offloading with a program to install so-called femtocells in homes or offices.

These small boxes, which essentially amplify mobile signals to improve coverage indoors, aren't new, but their cost has fallen enough to interest operators.

SFR recently said it would give them to mobile customers instead of charging 100 euros for them. The goal: keep people happy with the mobile service and less likely to leave for a rival. SFR aims to deploy some 100,000 femtocells next year.

Thomas Jul, head of Europe for equipment maker Nokia-Seimens Networks , said he had seen a lot of interest from European operators in femtocells lately.

Research firm Informa expects femtocell deployments to grow from 2.3 million today to 48 million in 2014.

These new approaches to running mobile networks are not without risk for operators, say sector executives and analysts.

For example, Wi-Fi spectrum is public so operators cannot ensure its quality at all times.

Jul said such concerns had made some operators wary of these new approaches. However, "spectrum is king," he said. "If you don't have enough capacity, you don't have a choice." (Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)