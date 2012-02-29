MILAN Feb 29 Shareholders in Telco, the vehicle controlling Telecom Italia, have agreed to renew their shareholder pact for three years to end-February 2015, Telco said in a statement on Wednesday.

Telco shareholders also committed themselves to refinancing pro-rata Telco debt that expires but will also seek an agreement with banks over a refinancing package that reduces their outlay, the statement said.

Shareholders of Telco, which has a debt of 3.4 billion euros, are Assicurazioni Generali, Intesa Sanpaolo , Mediobanca and Spain's Telefonica. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)