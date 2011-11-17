Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
ROME Nov 17 Italian telecoms authority AGCOM approved a new plan for reducing so-called mobile termination rates, the fees mobile phone companies charge other operators to terminate calls on their networks, the agency said on Thursday.
It said the so-called "glide path", the timetable for bringing down rates gradually, would begin from July 1, 2012 and bring the three mobile operators, Vodafone, Telecom Italia, H3G and Wind into line by July 2013.
It said the rate would have to come down from current levels of 3.50 cents a minute charged by H3G and 2.50 cents charged by the other operators to 0.98 cents a minute for all three by July 1, 2013. (Reporting By James Mackenzie)
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.