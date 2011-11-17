ROME Nov 17 Italian telecoms authority AGCOM approved a new plan for reducing so-called mobile termination rates, the fees mobile phone companies charge other operators to terminate calls on their networks, the agency said on Thursday.

It said the so-called "glide path", the timetable for bringing down rates gradually, would begin from July 1, 2012 and bring the three mobile operators, Vodafone, Telecom Italia, H3G and Wind into line by July 2013.

It said the rate would have to come down from current levels of 3.50 cents a minute charged by H3G and 2.50 cents charged by the other operators to 0.98 cents a minute for all three by July 1, 2013. (Reporting By James Mackenzie)