* Intends to raise at least 300 mln euros
* Tele Columbus is Germany's third largest cable operator
* Says will use proceeds for comprehensive debt refinancing
(Adds financial details, background)
FRANKFURT, Sept 30 German cable operator Tele
Columbus said it planned to raise at least 300
million euros ($381 million) in a listing on the Frankfurt stock
exchange by the end of the year.
The company, which is owned by several hedge funds and
credit funds following a financial restructuring, said it would
sell new and existing shares in the initial public offering and
was aiming for Frankfurt's Prime Standard market.
The company is riding the coattails of successful listings
in Germany, where e-commerce companies Zalando and Rocket
Internet will start trading on Oct. 1 and Oct. 2, respectively.
Tele Columbus is Germany's third-largest cable company after
Kabel Deutschland and Liberty Global's Unitymedia
Kabel BW and operates in eastern Germany.
It had 1.7 million subscribers and posted 48.8 million euros
in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) on sales of 107 million euros over the first six months
of this year.
Tele Colombus said on Tuesday it would use the IPO proceeds
for a comprehensive refinancing of its debt, giving it more
scope to invest for future growth.
Last year, Kabel Deutschland, now part of Vodafone,
walked away from buying Tele Columbus for about 618 million
euros after Germany's competition watchdog blocked the deal.
Goldman Sachs International and J.P.Morgan
are acting as joint global coordinators, with BofA Merrill Lynch
and Berenberg as joint bookrunners.
(1 US dollar = 0.7878 euro)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; editing by Thomas Atkins and
Georgina Prodhan)