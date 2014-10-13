FRANKFURT Oct 13 German cable operator Tele Columbus said on Monday it was still monitoring equity markets to gauge investors' appetite for a planned initial public (IPO) offering but pointed to rising uncertainty.

The company said on Sept. 30 that it planned to raise at least 300 million euros ($380 million) in a listing on the Frankfurt stock exchange by the end of the year but sources told Reuters on Friday that the company delayed its plans amid a slump in European shares.

Germany's bluechip DAX index has shed 7 percent so far this month.

"Since the announcement of our plans to go public, volatility and uncertainty in global stock markets have increased considerably, due to macroeconomic developments not related to the company Tele Columbus," Tele Columbus said on Monday.

"(The company) continues to monitor the stock market development with regard to a possible initial public offering."

Two people familiar with the considerations told Reuters on Monday that the group is likely to postpone the publication of its prospectus for the share offering - initially slated for last Friday - until after this week or even to next month.

Faltering investor appetite for European stock market listings forced French energy services group Spie and Italian cosmetic firm Intercos to pull their IPOs last week.

The prospect of an interest rate rise in the United States and worsening economic outlook in Germany are among the reasons for an equities sell-off that has hit newly listed stocks and curbed investor demand for more offers.

Tele Columbus has until the end of October to start the subscription period based on second-quarter results. Afterwards, listing rules would require it to first compile its third-quarter results, meaning the IPO would have to be postponed to next month at the earliest.

A spokesman for the company declined to comment on the timing of the planned flotation.

Tele Columbus, owned by several hedge funds and credit funds following a financial restructuring, is Germany's third-largest cable operator after Liberty Global's Unitymedia Kabel BW and Vodafone's Kabel Deutschland.

(1 US dollar = 0.7892 euro) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Huebner; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Pravin Char)