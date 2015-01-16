LONDON Jan 16 Books are covered for the
Frankfurt stock market listing of German cable operator Tele
Columbus, two sources familiar with the matter said
on Friday.
Books are covered for the full deal size including the
greenshoe, the sources said. Tele Columbus previously set a
price range of 8-12 euros a share, giving the company a market
capitalization of up to 540 million euros ($626.4 million)
before the greenshoe.
JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs are leading the
deal. BoA Merrill Lynch and Berenberg are joint
bookrunners.
($1 = 0.8621 Euros)
(Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Anjuli Davies)