BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
FRANKFURT, July 1 German cable operator Tele Columbus has picked Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to organise a stock market listing later this year, two people familiar with the plan said.
The group, which is owned by several hedge funds and credit funds following a financial restructuring, hopes to benefit from buoyant equity markets.
Telecolumbus would be the third German group which has recently emerged from a restructuring to list this year.
In the last couple of weeks, German car parts maker Stabilus and roofing company Braas Monier listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange, both after completing a revamp.
Tele Columbus and the banks declined to comment. Germany's third-largest cable company after Kabel Deutschland and Unitymedia Kabel BW last year posted 90 million euros ($123 million) in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) on sales of 224 million euros.
Listed peers like Kabel Deutschland, Ziggo and Numericable trade at an average of 10.8 times their expected annual EBITDA.
If Tele Columbus is able to reap a comparable valuation it would be valued at about 1 billion euros, although investors are likely to ask for a discount in a potential share sale. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Alexander Hübner, Arno Schuetze and Peter Maushagen; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.