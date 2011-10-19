* EBITDA 2.9 bln SEK vs forecast 2.8 billion

* Lowers 2011 capex forecast (Adds background, company comment)

STOCKHOLM Oct 19 Nordic telecoms firm Tele2 (TEL2b.ST) on Wednesday posted third-quarter core profit just above expectations and said its key Russian operations posted a record result.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the period were 2.9 billion Swedish crowns ($434 million) against a mean forecast of 2.8 billion in a Reuters poll.

Mobile growth in Sweden, driven by smartphone usage, remained strong, while Russia contributed 1.2 billion crowns to the result.

"We maintained our strong push ahead in Russia, capturing further market share by exploiting our 2G business in a successful way," the company said.

"On top of it, we have reached the higher end of our EBITDA guidance for the market area."

The EBITDA margin in Russia was 40 percent in the quarter, at the top of the company's target range of 38-40 percent.

Tele2 said it now expected its Kazakhstan operations to post a smaller EBITDA loss this year than previously, and repeated benchmarks for Kazakhstan and Croatia given at its capital markets day.

Capex in 2011 for the group, however, will be lower than the company had previously estimated, reaching a maximum of 5 billion crowns from an earlier forecast of 5.5 billion. ($1 = 6.676 Swedish Crowns)