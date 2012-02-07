* EBITDA 2.8 bln SEK vs forecast 2.75 bln

* Says Russia subscriber growth to slow

* Proposes lower than expected dividend

* Shares down 3 percent

By Simon Johnson and Olof Swahnberg

STOCKHOLM, Feb 6 Nordic telecoms group Tele2 plans to target higher spending customers and a bigger slice of data traffic in its key Russian market, as its main engine of growth in recent years starts to slow.

Tele2, which just beat fourth-quarter core profit forecasts on Tuesday, has been benefiting from strong demand in Russia as it launched in new regions and grabbed customers from established players like MTS and Vimpelcom.

But competition has been increasing recently and the market is maturing.

Tele2 said it would have between 21.5 and 22 million subscribers at the end of 2012, up from 20.6 million at the end of 2011 and a much slower increase than last year, when the company added 2.2 million customers.

Chief Executive Mats Granryd said the slowdown was due to a saturated market and Tele2 would focus on higher spending clients.

"Just pushing out more simcards is not going to make anyone happy," he said. "Getting more revenues from those simcards is what makes life worthwhile in Russia."

Key to increasing revenue in Russia will be the growth in data traffic from smartphones. Granryd said data made up around 8 percent of Russia revenues, about half the level of Sweden.

The company said it was ready to conduct tests to see whether it could use its current spectrum in Russia to offer 3G and 4G services rather than its current 2G services.

This so-called "technology neutrality" will be crucial if Tele2 is to be able to support mobile data traffic growth.

"Technology neutrality is the fastest and most cost effective method of achieving a data-license in Russia," Granryd said. He hoped for an official decision in the second quarter.

Shares in Tele2 were down 2.8 percent at 1035 GMT at 130.50 crowns against a 0.6 percent fall in Stockholm.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the period were 2.8 billion crowns ($415.5 million) against a mean forecast of 2.75 billion in a Reuters poll.

Analysts pointed to the disappointing outlook on Russia, a lower than expected dividend and weak performance in Swedish mobile as behind the fall in the share price.

In Sweden, underlying revenue growth was just 1 percent in the quarter, although headline sales rose 7 percent due to sales of smartphone handsets.

"You (Tele2) are pumping out smartphones, but you are not getting any growth in revenues," said Lena Osterberg, analyst at Carnegie. Tele2 rival TeliaSonera saw strong revenue growth from increased data traffic in the quarter.

Sweden has seen a huge uptake of smartphones over the last couple of years. Granryd said all the phones the company sells now have PC-like functions. Data heavy iPhones, made by Apple Inc, are particularly popular.

Tele2 expected Swedish mobile revenues to grow 2-4 percent in 2012. It proposed a dividend of 13 crowns a share made up of an ordinary dividend of 6.50 and an extraordinary payout of 6.50. Analysts had expected a total 14.4 crown payout. ($1 = 6.7389 Swedish crowns) (Editing by Erica Billingham and Mark Potter)