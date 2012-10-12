* 88 mln SEK in Croatia goodwill impairment

* 162 mln SEK in Croatia fixed asset impairments

* Q3 also hit by 288 mln SEK following court ruling (Adds analyst's comment, updates share price)

STOCKHOLM, Oct 12 Swedish group Tele2 will book charges totalling 538 million crowns ($82 million) against third-quarter profits due to impairments at its struggling Croatian business and a court defeat at home, it said on Friday.

Tele2 Croatia has been underperforming since the start of the year and t h e operator had already s aid t his summer that the unit, which accounts for a mere 3 percent of sales, wa sn' t developing the way it h ad hoped.

In July the company changed its target for the unit, forecasting a profit margin before depreciation and amortisation of 4-6 percent in 2012. Previously it had an EBITDA margin target of 20 percent by the third quarter of 2013.

Tele2 also said it had lost a court case in Sweden regarding a share option deal and that it had paid the counterparty 288 million crowns in accordance with the verdict, affecting the third-quarter operating profit by the same amount.

Shares in Tele2, which is due to re po r t third-quarter r esults o n Oct. 18, were down 0.7 percent at 1 18 crowns by 10 0 7 G MT, ro ughly in line with th e pe rformance of the wider St ockholm mar ket index <.O MXS30> and the Stoxx Eur ope 600 telecoms sec tor inde x.

"This is slightly negative. It rhymes very much with the fact they have signalled earlier that it (Croatia) doesn't live up to expectations," Handelsbanken Capital Markets analyst Thomas Heath said. "I t' s not shock-ho r ror news."

Tele2 said in a statement the goodwill impairment for Croatia accounted for 88 million crowns and impairment of other fixed assets in the country for another 162 million of the total of 538 million crowns. After the impairment Tele2's goodwill will stand at 10 billion crowns.

In the second quarter the group made an operating profit of 1.4 billion crowns. ($1=6.5566 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Veronica Ek; Editing by Toby Chopra and Greg Mahlich)