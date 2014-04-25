STOCKHOLM, April 25 Swedish telecoms operator Tele2 posted first-quarter core earnings below forecasts on Friday and repeated its outlook for 2014.

Tele2's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 1.38 billion Swedish crowns ($210 million) compared with a forecast of 1.45 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and 1.49 billion a year ago.

Tele2 said it still expected revenue of around 30 billion crowns in 2014, EBITDA earnings of around 6.0 billion, and a capex level of about 4.5 billion.

Link to full report: r.reuters.com/far78v ($1 = 6.5777 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)