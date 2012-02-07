STOCKHOLM Feb 6 Nordic telecoms firm Tele2 posted fourth-quarter core profit just ahead of market forecasts but said it would see slower growth in subscribers in its key Russian market.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the period were 2.8 billion Swedish crowns ($415.50 million) against a mean forecast of 2.75 billion in a Reuters poll.

Tele2's forecast it would see its subscriber base rise to 21.5-22 million from 20.6 million at the end of 2011, much slower growth than in recent years. ($1 = 6.7389 Swedish crowns)