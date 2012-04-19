STOCKHOLM, April 19 Nordic telecoms firm Tele2
on Thursday slightly cut its profitability forecasts
for its two biggest sales regions, Russia and Sweden, and
reported first quarter earnings just below forecast.
The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) were 2.57 billion Swedish crowns
($380.99 million)versus the average forecast of 2.73 billion
crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts and last
year's 2.54 billion.
Tele2 said it expected a Swedish mobile EBITDA margin this
year of 30 to 32 percent, less than than the 33-35 percent
earlier forecast. In Russia, it expected a margin for its total
operations of 37 to 39 percent, rather than 39-40 percent.
($1 = 6.7456 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Patrick Lannin and Olof Swahnberg)