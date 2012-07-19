BRIEF-MuleSoft Inc files for IPO of its Class A common stock of up to $100 mln
* Mulesoft Inc files for IPO of its Class A common stock of up to $100 million - SEC filing
STOCKHOLM, July 19 Nordic and emerging market telecoms firm Tele2 posted quarterly earnings roughly in line with forecasts on Thursday and said conditions were competitive in its home markets.
Tele2's second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 2.7 billion Swedish crowns ($388.83 million) versus the average forecast of 2.8 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts and last year's 2.8 billion.
The company said it was on track to hit the top end of its 2012 subscriber target in Russia - its key growth market - while in Sweden Tele2 indicated it would come in at the lower end of its revenue growth forecast this year. ($1 = 6.9440 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson)
* Mulesoft Inc files for IPO of its Class A common stock of up to $100 million - SEC filing
* Effective February 17, 2017, Jerry Hug resigned as CEO and a director of Sito Mobile, Ltd.
* HP Inc - CEO Dion J. Weisler's 2016 total compensation was $28.7 million versus $18.7 million in 2015 -sec filing