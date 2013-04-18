Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM, April 18 Nordic and emerging market telecoms firm Tele2 said it was on track to meet full-year guidance on earnings and sales after posting first-quarter earnings marginally ahead of market expectations on Thursday.
The results were the group's first since selling its Russia unit for $3.5 billion.
Tele2's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 1.49 billion Swedish crowns ($229.23 million) compared with a forecast of 1.45 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and 1.51 billion a year ago.
Earlier this month, Tele2 completed the sale of its Russian operations to bank VTB Group. Russia was its biggest region by revenues and profit. ($1 = 6.5000 Swedish crowns)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)