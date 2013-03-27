Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM, March 27 Nordic telecom operator Tele2 said on Wednesday it would sell its Russian operations to VTB Group in a $3.5 billion deal and would return much of the money to its shareholders.
"Tele2 AB has agreed to sell Tele2 Russia to VTB Group in a cash transaction comprising $2.4 billion in equity value and $1.15 billion in net debt," the company said in a statement.
Tele2 issued new growth targets and said it would buy back shares worth around 12.5 billion Swedish crowns ($1.92 billion).
($1 = 6.5162 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)