Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM, Oct 1 (Reuters) -
* Ice and tele2 norway sign an agreement on frequency lease and purchase of infrastructure
* Ice to purchase parts of Tele2's mobile network infrastructure if competition authority approves TeliaSonera's acquisition of Tele2 Norway.
* Agreement gives Tele2 Norway access to 5 MHz in 900 band from Oct 1, 2014 to April 1, 2015.
* Telia said in July it planned to buy Tele2 Norway for 5.1 bln SEK Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)