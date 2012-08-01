RPT-Samsung Group says will do best to ensure truth revealed in court
SEOUL, Feb 17 Samsung Group said on Friday it will do its best to ensure that the truth is revealed in future court proceedings, after the arrest of its chief, Jay Y. Lee.
VIENNA Aug 1 Swedish telecoms group Tele2 is weighing a return to Austria's mobile market if rival Hutchison opens up its network as part of a deal to merge with Orange Austria, Tele2's Austrian chief told a newspaper.
Alfred Pufitsch told Austria's WirtschaftsBlatt he was considering buying network capacity from Hutchison 3G, with whom Tele2 is locked in a price war in its home market of Sweden, to resell to its own customers in Austria.
Tele2 sold its Austrian mobile operations to incumbent Telekom Austria for 7 million euros in 2007.
It still has a fixed-line Austrian business with 333,000 customers that brought in 1.4 billion Swedish crowns ($206 million) or 3 percent of group sales in 2011.
Pufitsch said Tele2 might also bid for fourth-generation LTE mobile spectrum at an auction that was planned for this autumn but has been postponed while regulators examine the proposed Hutchison-Orange merger.
"As a global company, we are focused on mobile," Pufitsch said in remarks published on Wednesday. "For us, it's not about selling SIM cards as cheaply as possible but about offering a comprehensive fixed-mobile service."
Tele2 makes 60 percent of its sales in Russia and Kazakhstan. It also has operations in Scandinavia, the Baltics, Germany, the Netherlands and Croatia. ($1 = 6.7891 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan. Editing by Jane Merriman)
SYDNEY, Feb 17 Virgin Australia Holding Ltd on Friday posted a 48-percent fall in first-half underlying pre-tax earnings and deferred the delivery of new Boeing Co 737MAX aircraft after airfares tumbled due to tough conditions in the domestic aviation market.