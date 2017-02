(Repeats to different story number with no changes to text)

STOCKHOLM, Sept 15 Tele2 (TEL2b.ST): * says at capital markets investor presentation that it has updated its financial targets * Now aims for a long-term return on capital employed (roce) target of 24 percent rather than 20 percent earlier target * Company wants to lay particular stress on cost control and

optimal use of capital * Chief financial officer says company not seen any severe slowdown * Chief financial officer says cost savings target of 360 million crowns will be met