Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM Oct 12 Tele2 : * Tele2 AB will report one off items in Q3 2012 * Says will report one off items of SEK 538 million negatively affecting EBIT
in Q3 * Says SEK 88 million is attributable to impairment of goodwill in Tele2
croatia and SEK 162 million is attributable to an impairment of other fixed
assets in Tele2 croatia * Says has been a party to arbitration proceedings in Stockholm regarding a
share option agreement * Says arbitral tribunal did not rule in favour of Tele2 and the operating
profit for Q3 will be negatively affected by SEK 288 million
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)