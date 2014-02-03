Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 3 Tele2 : * Roxanna zea to leave Tele2 AB * Says she leaves the company as result of diverging views on tele2's strategic
planning and execution * Roxanna Zea joined Tele2 AB as Executive Vice President Group Strategy in September 2012 * Will now move on to pursue entrepreneurial interests. Link to press release: here
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)