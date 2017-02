STOCKHOLM, Sept 15 The top executive of telecoms firm Tele 2 (TEL2b.ST) said growing data traffic in networks would not lead to a large increase in capital expenditure.

CEO Mats Granryd said at an investor presentation that data traffic growth meant telecoms operators were facing a revolution in the way they manage their networks.

"Will that make us put more capex into the system? I don't think so," Granryd said.

"I think that today we are at 12-13 percent, capex over sales, and I think that we are going to roughly stay there." (Reporting by Simon Johnson)