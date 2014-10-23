Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM Oct 23 * Tele2 CEO: Repeats company sees itself as buyer in potential Swedish telecoms market consolidation, not likely to happen soon.
* Tele2 CEO: sees higher marketing costs in Sweden in Q4 than in Q3
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)