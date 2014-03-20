(Corrects in third paragraph to show Shine Group owned by 21st Century Fox, not privately owned)

STOCKHOLM, March 20 Tele2 has appointed a new chief financial officer, the latest in a series of top management changes at the telecoms operator which recently lost a key spectrum auction in Norway.

Tele2 said on Thursday it had appointed Allison Kirkby to replace long-serving CFO Lars Nilsson.

Kirkby's most recent position was chief financial officer for British television production and distribution firm Shine Group, owned by 21st Century Fox.

Tele2's CEO Mats Granryd said there was no connection between Nilsson's departure and the situation in Norway following the loss of the frequency auction there in December.

"Absolutely not," Granryd told Reuters.

Tele2's head of strategy had left earlier this year while the chief executive of its operations in the Netherlands - where the firm is building a mobile network and plans to launch 4G services - left at the end of last year.

In February, Tele2 forecast core earnings of around 6.0 billion crowns ($944 million) for 2014, less than the average 6.3 billion expected in a Reuters poll. It also scrapped its 2015 forecast due to uncertainty about Norway. Tele2 is Norway's third-largest mobile operator behind Telenor and Teliasonera.

Tele2 had already cut its 2015 guidance due to expectations for higher costs and increased competition.

In March, Tele2 said it had hired investment bank ABG Sundal Collier to review its options in Norway, including a sale.

($1 = 6.3591 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Jane Merriman and David Holmes)