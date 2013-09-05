DIEMEN, Netherlands, Sept 5 Swedish telecoms group Tele2 will focus on its existing markets and is not planning to enter new countries, its Chief Executive said on Thursday.

"We are now fully booked," group CEO Mats Granryd told an investor conference in the Netherlands. "If somebody said there is, let's say, a spectrum auction in Austria, that would be a very difficult sell."

He also said that its goal of achieving a Dutch mobile market share of above 20 percent would give it sufficient profitability to reach a group target of a 20 percent return on capital employed. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)