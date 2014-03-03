* (Adds comment, background, detail)

STOCKHOLM, March 3 Swedish telecom operator Tele2 has picked former Virgin Media marketing chief Jeff Dodds to take the helm of its Dutch business, its second largest unit, the company said on Monday.

Dodds will have a crucial role in overseeing Tele2's network build and the launch of 4G services to become the Netherlands' fourth mobile network operator alongside KPN, Vodafone and T-Mobile, while it tries to stem the loss of customers at its fixed-line broadband operation.

A smooth execution of Tele2's strategy in the Netherlands has become more important for the company after network expansion in Norway, its third-biggest market, was put on hold when it failed to win additional airwave frequencies in the country's December auction of spectrum.

Dodds, 40, was most recently chief marketing officer at Virgin Media, part of U.S. cable company Liberty Global , and has also held sales and marketing roles at carmakers Honda and Volvo.

"What made us settle on him was his experience, but perhaps even more his personality, and his urge and energy in being a challenger," Tele2 Chief Executive Mats Granryd told Reuters.

Tele2 is currently operating as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) in the Netherlands, running services over the networks of other operators.

The company, which bought Dutch mobile frequencies in late 2012, has declined to give a forecast for the launch of its own network because it wants to be sure it can guarantee quality of service.

"We only have one bullet in the chamber, we only have one chance to get this right," Granryd said.

The Netherlands last year accounted for 18 percent of Tele2's group sales, behind Sweden with more than 40 percent. At the end of 2013, Tele2 had 694,000 mobile customers in the Netherlands, compared with 478,000 a year earlier. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg; Editing by David Goodman)