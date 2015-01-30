Jan 30 Tele2 :

* Tele2 ab says board of directors recommend a dividend for 2014 amounting to sek 4.85

* Says board has decided to amend progressive dividend policy to an annual 10 percent dividend growth for coming 3 years

* User service revenue growing 7 percent in Q4

* User service revenue in sweden grew by 5 percent in Q4 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sven Nordenstam)