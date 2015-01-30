(Changes from previous company comment that profit guidance included devaluation risk in Kazakhstan after company corrects)

Jan 30 Tele2 :

* CFO says 2015 guidance based on constant currency rates

* CEO says did better in Kazakhstan in Q4 than TeliaSonera controlled KCell thanks to fewer enterprise clients, low price market position. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg)