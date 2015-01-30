Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Changes from previous company comment that profit guidance included devaluation risk in Kazakhstan after company corrects)
Jan 30 Tele2 :
* CFO says 2015 guidance based on constant currency rates
* CEO says did better in Kazakhstan in Q4 than TeliaSonera controlled KCell thanks to fewer enterprise clients, low price market position. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)