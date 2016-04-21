STOCKHOLM, April 21 Swedish telecom operator Tele2 posted first-quarter core profit above expectations boosted by a one-off income on Thursday and repeated its 2016 guidance.

Tele2's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 1.23 billion Swedish crowns ($151 million) versus a mean forecast of 1.17 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and 1.43 billion a year ago.

Earnings were bolstered by a one-off gain of 73 million crowns, Tele2 said.

Link to report: ($1 = 8.1365 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg; editing by Niklas Pollard)