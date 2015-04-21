* Q1 EBITDA 1.43 bln SEK vs Reuters poll forecast 1.40 bln

* Repeats 2015 guidance

* Mobile end-user service revenue up 10 pct in Q1 (Adds detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, April 21 Swedish telecom operator Tele2 stood by its outlook of largely flat sales and earnings this year as it posted first-quarter core profit above market expectations on Tuesday, boosted by surging mobile data use.

To lure customers in its mature home market, which has swelled in importance after exits from Russia and Norway, Tele2 boosted the size of data packages it offers clients earlier this year, forcing local rivals to follow suit and causing what rival 3 Sweden's chief has called a price war.

Mobile end-user service revenue, which excludes equipment sales, rose 10 percent in the first quarter, partly boosted by currency effects. In Sweden, underlying mobile revenue growth was more than 5 percent.

Tele2's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 1.43 billion Swedish crowns ($164 million) versus a mean forecast of 1.40 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and 1.36 billion a year ago.

The company repeated its forecast of 2015 EBITDA earnings of between 5.8 and 6.0 billion crowns, against the 5.9 billion posted in 2014, and revenues between 25.5 and 26.5 billion with mobile end-user service revenue growth of mid-single digits.

Tele2 has enjoyed good Swedish mobile revenue growth as it has changed its pricing plans to better capitalise on higher data use among its customers.

Outside Sweden, which made up almost half of group sales in 2014, Tele2 is banking on the Netherlands and Kazakhstan for future growth.

Tele2 said underlying mobile revenue in Kazakhstan grew by 46 percent boosted by higher data use and currency. Link to report: ($1 = 8.7097 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)