STOCKHOLM, Oct 23 Swedish telecom operator Tele2 said it was confident it would reach the upper end of its 2014 forecasts after posting third-quarter core earnings and sales well above expectations, boosted by higher use of mobile data services.

While Tele2 is seen as a potential takeover target, the company has said it sees itself as a buyer in any future consolidation of the four-player Swedish telecoms market and has played down expectations of mergers happening any time soon.

Outside its home market, Tele2 is banking on Kazakhstan and the Netherlands for future growth and has become a smaller and more Sweden-focused firm after exiting Russia last year and selling its Norwegian mobile business to rival TeliaSonera in July.

Tele2's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 1.68 billion Swedish crowns ($231 million) versus a mean forecast of 1.51 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and 1.47 billion a year ago.

Sales in the quarter rose to 6.58 billion, beating a poll forecast for 6.38 billion.

Mobile end-user service revenue, which excludes equipment sales, grew by 8 percent in the quarter, after growth of 7 percent in the second quarter and 3 percent in the first.

"As a result of the strong Q3 2014, the company is confident that it will reach the top end of the guidance ranges on both total revenue and EBITDA," Tele2 said in a statement.

The company sees full year revenues of between 24.8 and 25.2 billion crowns and EBITDA earnings between 5.7 and 5.8 billion. Tele2 also repeated its forecast of capex between 3.5 and 3.8 billion for the full year. (1 US dollar = 7.2782 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg; editing by Niklas Pollard)