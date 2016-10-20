Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Adds CEO and analyst comments)
Oct 20 Swedish telecom operator Tele2 reported on Thursday higher third-quarter core profit than expected and repeated full-year forecasts.
* Reports net loss due to an impairment of goodwill in Netherlands
* CEO Allison Kirkby repeats long-term ambitions for Dutch mobile market share of 20 pct, compared to around five percent today
* Shares up 3.2 percent at 0701 GMT
* "A good report operationally, but the Dutch impairment of goodwill is negative for the view of Tele2's potential in the country," said Stefan Olsson, analyst at Swedbank
* "It is likely that marketing costs will increase towards the end of the year and 2016 guidance is unchanged. But it's still a very strong quarter," said Thomas Heath, analyst at Danske Bank
* Says net sales in Q3 amounted to SEK 6,961 (6,791) million and EBITDA amounted to SEK 1,562 (1,599) million
* Reuters poll: Tele2 Q3 EBITDA was seen at SEK 1,337 million, sales at 6,907 million
* Says Q3 profitability positively impacted by strong mobile end-user service revenue, seasonality and "to a certain extent, lower than usual marketing spend, which will be caught up later in the year".
* Group mobile end-user service revenue, on a like-for-like basis, increased by 6 percent year on year
* Says mobile end-user service revenue in Sweden grew 2 percent, driven by strong growth in consumer postpaid and B2B large enterprise
* Says business excluding Netherlands delivered strong EBITDA development, which has offset Dutch mobile investments
* Says as part of our annual financial review cycle, we assess the future cash generation of our various business units. As a result of this analysis, we have recognized an impairment of SEK 2.5bn related to our business in the Netherlands, resulting in a net loss for the Group.
* Says Netherlands mobile end-user service revenue up 15 percent
* Says 2016 guidance unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg, editing by Mia Shanley)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)