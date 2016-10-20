(Adds CEO and analyst comments)

Oct 20 Swedish telecom operator Tele2 reported on Thursday higher third-quarter core profit than expected and repeated full-year forecasts.

* Reports net loss due to an impairment of goodwill in Netherlands

* CEO Allison Kirkby repeats long-term ambitions for Dutch mobile market share of 20 pct, compared to around five percent today

* Shares up 3.2 percent at 0701 GMT

* "A good report operationally, but the Dutch impairment of goodwill is negative for the view of Tele2's potential in the country," said Stefan Olsson, analyst at Swedbank

* "It is likely that marketing costs will increase towards the end of the year and 2016 guidance is unchanged. But it's still a very strong quarter," said Thomas Heath, analyst at Danske Bank

* Says net sales in Q3 amounted to SEK 6,961 (6,791) million and EBITDA amounted to SEK 1,562 (1,599) million

* Reuters poll: Tele2 Q3 EBITDA was seen at SEK 1,337 million, sales at 6,907 million

* Says Q3 profitability positively impacted by strong mobile end-user service revenue, seasonality and "to a certain extent, lower than usual marketing spend, which will be caught up later in the year".

* Group mobile end-user service revenue, on a like-for-like basis, increased by 6 percent year on year

* Says mobile end-user service revenue in Sweden grew 2 percent, driven by strong growth in consumer postpaid and B2B large enterprise

* Says business excluding Netherlands delivered strong EBITDA development, which has offset Dutch mobile investments

* Says as part of our annual financial review cycle, we assess the future cash generation of our various business units. As a result of this analysis, we have recognized an impairment of SEK 2.5bn related to our business in the Netherlands, resulting in a net loss for the Group.

* Says Netherlands mobile end-user service revenue up 15 percent

* Says 2016 guidance unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg, editing by Mia Shanley)