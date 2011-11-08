MOSCOW Nov 8 Nordic telecoms operator Tele2 (TEL2b.ST) said on Tuesday its Russian unit will not go ahead with the planned sale of a 6 billion roubles ($196.6 million) bond, citing market conditions.

"The conditions offered by the market are not fully meeting the interests of Tele2 Russia in the borrowing area," the company said in a statement.

Market conditions deteriorated after the U.S. rating downgrade in August and escalated woes around euro zone debt fuelled global risk aversion, prompting companies to offer higher yields in order to raise funds on the market.

It added that while it currently has more optimal sources of financing, it may open an order book again when market conditions improve.

Raiffeisenbank and VTB Capital are bookrunners for the Series 7 bond with a 10-year maturity. ($1=30.522 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Mike Nesbit)