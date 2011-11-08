MOSCOW Nov 8 Nordic telecoms operator Tele2
(TEL2b.ST) said on Tuesday its Russian unit will not go ahead
with the planned sale of a 6 billion roubles ($196.6 million)
bond, citing market conditions.
"The conditions offered by the market are not fully meeting
the interests of Tele2 Russia in the borrowing area," the
company said in a statement.
Market conditions deteriorated after the U.S. rating
downgrade in August and escalated woes around euro zone debt
fuelled global risk aversion, prompting companies to offer
higher yields in order to raise funds on the market.
It added that while it currently has more optimal sources of
financing, it may open an order book again when market
conditions improve.
Raiffeisenbank and VTB Capital are bookrunners for the
Series 7 bond with a 10-year maturity.
($1=30.522 Russian Roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Mike Nesbit)