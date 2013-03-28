Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM, March 28 Nordic telecom operator Tele2 said on Thursday it was fully committed to a $3.5 billion deal to sell its Russian business to Russian bank VTB.
"We are 100 percent comitted to the deal we signed yesterday," Tele2 Information Director Pernilla Oldmark said, adding the Sweden-based company had received no rival offer.
Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's A1 said earlier on Thursday it was ready to make a rival bid to buy Tele2 Russia for $3.6 - $4 billion was willing to agree a purchase price for remaining Tele2 assets over a "very short period of time". (Reporting by Johan Ahlander, writing by Niklas Pollard)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)