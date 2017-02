STOCKHOLM, Sept 15 Tele 2 (TEL2b.ST) Chief Executive Mats Granryd said on Thursday he was cautiously optimistic that the company, without a third-generation license in Russia, would be part of the next generation of mobile services, 4G.

"We are cautiously optimistic that we will be able to deliver some form of 4G," Granryd said on the sidelines of the company's capital markets day presentation. (Reporting by Simon Johnson)