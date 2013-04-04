* Says deal "excellent result" for shareholders
* Completion comes despite rival offers
* Shareholders largely relieved at Russia exit
STOCKHOLM, April 4 Nordic telecom operator Tele2
said on Thursday it had completed the sale of its
Russian business to state-controlled bank VTB,
effectively ending the hopes of rival bidders of overturning the
deal.
Tele2 struck a $3.5 billion deal last week to sell the
assets to VTB and carried it out in a rapid sale process though
it was topped by two alternative offers, both linked to Russian
billionaire Mikhail Fridman.
Tele2 Chairman Mike Parton said in a statement on Thursday
the completion of the deal was an "excellent result" for the
company's shareholders.
"Our cash investment in this business was 6 billion Swedish
crowns ($915 million) and this has generated a cash return of
over SEK 27 billion including the transaction, much of which has
been returned to our shareholders," Parton said.
Russia's number one mobile operator MTS and number
three player Vimpelcom - part owned by billionaire
Mikhail Fridman - offered $4.0-4.25 billion for Tele2 Russia.
Fridman's investment company A1 offered $3.6-$4 billion and
has threatened legal action against Tele2 and its adviser Morgan
Stanley.
They have said Tele2 shareholders have gotten a raw deal.
However, the lowest priced offer was backed by Tele2's main
shareholder, Swedish investment firm Kinnevik, which
controls around 47 percent of the voting rights and 30.5 percent
of the shares in Tele2.
Other shareholders have also cautiously welcomed a clean
break from a market where foreign firms like BP and
Nordic peer Telenor have faced issues with authorities
and local partners.
"Did they have a choice?" said one of Tele2's institutional
shareholders, who declined to be identified.
A fund manager who sold his stake in Tele2 earlier this year
over concerns about the future of its Russian business, said the
company had had limited options.
"It's that the politicians wanted this deal, so it was not
so much a case of looking for the company that pays the highest
price, but that you get approval," he said.
"And they got approval within a week, so that tells you
something."
EXIT
Tele2 has been tight lipped about the deal since it was
announced last week. It waited several days before revealing it
had a claw-back option that meant it would get half the profit
if VTB sold the asset within a year.
CEO Mats Granryd has rejected any criticism the company had
let shareholders down by taking a lower bid than those from
Fridman's A1 group and that of MTS and Vimpelcom.
The company had thoroughly considered its options during an
18 month strategic review of the Russian operations which he
said Tele2 had developed as far as it could.
"It sort of boiled down to the complexity of finding a
decent exit mechanism and a guarantee that it would actually
provide good value for our shareholders," he said on a call with
analysts this week.
"That is exactly what we have done with the VTB avenue."
He said that no other cash bids had been placed before Tele2
agreed to exclusive discussions with VTB in late February.
MTS, Vimpelcom and A1 all declined to comment on the news of
Tele2's completion of the deal with VTB.
MTS has said it has had contact with several shareholders in
Tele2 who are angry the company ignored higher offers from
rivals.
No shareholder has publicly criticised the VTB deal.
It remains unclear what VTB plans to do with Tele2 Russia.
It could split and sell the assets to the top players, including
number 3, Megafon. Some analysts have speculated that VTB could
just be parking Tele2 Russia until state-controlled Rostelecom
is in a position to buy.
Others have mentioned little-known Osnova Telecom as another
possible buyer.
"I can't tell you what will happen now - it's Russia," said
one banker close to the deal.