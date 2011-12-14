* Customer intake slows in November

STOCKHOLM Dec 14 Swedish telecoms firm Tele2 on Wednesday trimmed its forecast for subscriber growth in its key market Russia and said it would now focus on retaining current customers rather than attracting new ones.

The company said it had added 48,000 new subscribers in November in Russia, which is its second-largest market after Sweden.

It expected the subscriber base to reach 20.6-20.7 million by the end of this year, compared to an earlier forecast of 21 million.

"We have chosen to focus on our activities on reducing the value of customer churn rather than on competing on net intake," CEO Mats Granryd said in a statement.

At the end of 2010, Tele2 had 18.4 million subscribers, which by the end of November this year had risen to 20.5 million.

"We still believe that Russia is Tele2's most important growth market and the company will continue to have a balanced approach between customer intake and profitability."

The rate of new customer additions in Russia has been slowing for the last few months. Tele2 added 98,000 new subscribers in October.

Russia accounted for 29 percent of net sales in the third quarter against 30 percent for Sweden. (Reporting by Simon Johnson. Editing by Jane Merriman)