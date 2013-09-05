(Corrects to show Tele2 targets are minimum levels)

STOCKHOLM, Sept 5 Swedish telecom operator Tele2 said on Thursday it was aiming for a share of over 20 percent of the mobile market in the Netherlands.

A spokesman for the firm told Reuters that Tele2 also aims for more than 10 percent of the business telecommunications market and over 15 percent of the Dutch broadband Internet market. (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; writing by Bjorn Rundstrom; editing by Keiron Henderson)