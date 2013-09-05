STOCKHOLM, Sept 5 Swedish telecom operator Tele2 said on Thursday it was aiming for a 20 percent share of the mobile market in the Netherlands.

A spokesman for the firm told Reuters that Tele2 also aims for a 10 percent share of the business telecommunications market and some 15 percent of the Dutch broadband Internet market. (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; writing by Bjorn Rundstrom; editing by Keiron Henderson)