STOCKHOLM Dec 14 Nordic and emerging market telecoms firm Tele2 said a lower target for subscriber growth in Russia this year would not affect the other targets it has for the key market.

Tele2 said it expected the subscriber base in Russia to reach 20.6-20.7 million by the end of this year, compared to an earlier forecast of 21 million.

Shares in the company were down 6.6 percent at 0816 GMT.