Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM Nov 4 Tele2 AB
* Tele2 and L&T Technology Services announce strategic M2M/IoT partnership, addressing the transportation industry.
* Says "the partnership between L&T Technology Services, an engineering services major and Tele2 holds a great potential for the transportation market including Auto, Aero, Rail, Shipping and Off Highway and specialized vehicles". Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)