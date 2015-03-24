MADRID, March 24 Spain's antitrust body said on Tuesday Mediaset Espana's Telecinco and free-to-air channel Cuatro have not met their proposed merger commitments and it would open a new inquiry which could lead to sanctions.

Mediaset was fined 15.6 million euros ($17.08 million) in February 2013 by the competition body for failing to meet commitments related to the merger of the two channels.

The competition body said Telecinco had not met obligations in relation to the sale of television advertising. ($1 = 0.9132 euros) (Reporting by Tomas Cobos; Writing by Paul Day)