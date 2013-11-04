LONDON Nov 4 British data-centre firm Telecity
Group said on Monday that it was on track to meet its
own expectations after it won the highest number of net orders
of the year so far in the third quarter.
The group, which provides data services to corporate clients
across Europe, said trading had been particularly strong in
Amsterdam, Stockholm and Dublin, although it said conditions
continued to be challenging in Frankfurt.
Chief executive Michael Tobin said: "Whilst 2013 has been a
more challenging year for the industry as a whole in certain
aspects, we are on-track to deliver a solid full year
performance in-line with our expectations."
Shares in Telecity, who announced last week that its chief
financial officer was stepping down, were trading up 3.6 percent
at 787 pence at 0805 GMT, topping the mid-cap index leaderboard
. The stock has fallen 7 percent since the start of the
year.
Analysts at Liberum Capital, who have a "Sell"
recommendation on the stock, said the in-line guidance should
reassure a nervous market but they see risks to estimates lying
to the downside especially in 2014. "Concerns surrounding
capacity and pricing are growing," they said.
Liberum forecasts that Telecity will report adjusted pretax
profit of 98.7 million pounds ($157.2 million) for 2013, up from
83.5 million pounds a year ago.