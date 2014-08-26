LONDON Aug 26 Telecity Group Plc, a British data centre operator with operations across Europe, said on Tuesday it had agreed for Chief Executive Michael Tobin to step down.

The company, which targets the top end of the market from prime city-centre locations, said its board and Tobin had agreed his departure in order for the firm to find a new chief to take the company "to the next stage of its development".

Tobin, who led the company for over a decade, will step down as CEO and leave the company on Oct. 31, following a handover period, the firm said.

Telecity said an immediate search for a successor had begun and that Chairman John Hughes would assume executive responsibilities in the interim. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Keiron Henderson)