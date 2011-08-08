* Becomes market leader in Ireland with 87.6 mln stg deal

* H1 revenue up 19.8 pct to 112.2 mln stg

* H1 adj profit before tax up 44.6 pct to 31.0 mln stg

LONDON, Aug 8 British data-centre operator Telecity said on Monday it had bought Dublin-based Data Electronics Group for 87.6 million pounds ($143.5 million), giving it an additional 4MW of customer power and making it market leader in Ireland.

Telecity announced the deal as it revealed a 45 percent jump in adjusted pretax profit to 31.0 million pounds for the first half on 20 percent higher revenue of 112.2 million pounds.

The company, which owns and operates carrier-neutral data centres in European business hubs like London and Amsterdam, said it was on-track to almost double its available capacity to 116MW, most of which would be achieved in the next four years.

Chief Executive Michael Tobin said customer demand remained strong and broad-based.

"I remain confident that 2011 will be another strong year for Telecity," he said.

"We will maintain our successful organic growth strategy and look to continue to augment this with value enhancing acquisitions within Europe." ($1 = 0.610 British Pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle)