* Says trading remains strong, confirms outlook

* Will start paying dividend next year

LONDON Nov 7 Data centre operator Telecity said on Monday that demand remained strong across its European markets and its cash flows would enable it to start paying a dividend next year.

"It is testament to the strength of Telecity Group's business model that it is able both to fund strong organic and inorganic growth, while commencing dividend payments," Chairman John Hughes said in a statement.

The group, whose facilities are located in Europe's major business centres like London and Paris, is seeing growth from cloud computing and social networking.

Telecity, which plans to nearly double its capacity to 124 MW over the next four years, also announced an additional 6MW of capacity at the Dublin site it acquired in August.

Shares in the company, which floated in 2007, have risen by 27 percent since the start of 2011.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle)